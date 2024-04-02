BLUETTI intros ‘world’s first’ truly weatherproof portable power station with industry first parallel power at $600 off

Time and time again, BLUETTI has revolutionized the portable power industry, and it’s about to do it all again with its new ultra-resilient AC240 IP65 All-Weather Portable Power Station. Delivering the “world’s first fully system-wide IP65 truly outdoor mobile energy storage power supply,” the AC240 portable power station is designed to withstand tough conditions alongside a series of new technical innovations, from enhanced power output and faster charging to innovative parallel power connectivity and weatherproofing advancements both inside and out. Making its world-wide debut today, you can take a deeper dive into the new AC240 IP65 Portable Power Station down below alongside an exclusive early bird discount for 9to5 readers.

BLUETTI AC240 IP65 Portable Power Station – Power in any weather, anytime, and anywhere

Before we get into the technical specifications and connectivity options here, let’s talk about some of the brand new innovations on the new AC240. If you have ever been caught without power in a downpour, worried about your portable power station while out on the open seas, or on the job site, overlanders, adventurers, emergency responders, boat owners, and more will want to take a closer look at the “world’s first” tech on display here.

Custom engineered with IP65-rated protection, the BLUETTI AC240 IP65 All-Weather Portable Power Station is impervious to dust and water – it can even handle “low-pressure water jets from any angle.” All of this is made possible by way of the patented safeguards BLUETTI has put in place here, including independent air ducts, sealed-off internal electronic compartments, a special drainage system, vacuum-coated fans, and double-layer protected ports. Even if water manages to make its away inside the machine, the AC240 takes care of it with a built-in exhaust fan and a heat dissipation system that ensures rapid evaporation.

Now let’s get into the power here. The roughly microwave-sized unit easily slides into the trunk to hit the open road while heading to your destination, boasting an impressive 2,400W output that can power a wide range of gear, from fridges and window air conditioners to heaters, microwaves, coffee makers, and much more. The internal 1,536Wh LFP battery can keep a 20 cubic-foot fridge (1.2kWh/day) running for at least one day and, with powerlifting mode, can even power resistive loads like that of a hot plate. And that’s before you even factor in the modular B210 expansion battery pack system – it can handle four 2,150Wh B210 packs for a total capacity of 10,136Wh – or BLUETTI’s foldable solar panels.

Here’s a rundown of the unit’s connectivity options:

Two standard AC outlets

One NEMA TT-30 port

One car outlet

Two USB-A

Two USB-C

12V/30A RV port

Industry-first parallel power technology

The innovative new parallel power system takes things next level though. BLUETTI says conventional “parallel” power products tend to increase output and double voltage simultaneously at the expense of compatibility with supported appliances. But with the new AC240 and the brand’s new parallel technology, users can link a pair of AC240 units together by way of the Parallel Box P480 to double the power output without messing with the voltage – “a feat unmatched in the industry [that] means you can confidently power large 120V appliances without the hassle of complex manual settings.”

And the parallel innovations don’t stop there either – it can also be leveraged the other way around. The AC240 is “the first energy storage system that allows parallel connection to the grid” while still powering your devices (the output drops marginally to 4,000W when charging from the grid). This, in combination with its industry leading 15 millisecond UPS function that immediately detects outages and automatically switches to battery power, makes the AC240 system a robust solution that delivers an uninterrupted power supply both indoors and out.

AC240 features at a glance:

AC Output: Max 2400W.

Power Capacity: 1536Wh (30Ah).

Power Lifting Mode: 3600W

Fast Charging AC Fast Charge (2400W Max only when AC240 paired with B210 battery) 80% in 45 minutes full charge in 70 minutes.

1,200W Max. Solar Input (fully charged in 2hrs)

5 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Lead Battery/AC+Solar)

Expandable power: One AC240 can be connected to a maximum of four B210 (2150Wh) expansion

Alongside the advanced BLUETOPUS AI BMS, an AI-powered battery management system, and a lithium iron phosphate battery that’s rated for about 10 years of use, the new innovative parallel power system and impressive weatherproofing technology are delivering one of the most compelling portable power generator units on the market. Whether you’re taking the boat on the open water, hitting the open road on the RV, overlanding out in the wildernesses, or just looking for a reliable power supply during emergency situations, the new AC240 is clearly ready for all of it.

New BLUETTI AC240 early bird pricing and exclusive discount

The new BLUETTI AC240 IP65 All-Weather Portable Power Station is now available for purchase.

BLUETTI AC240 IP65 Portable Power Station $1,299 (Reg. $1,899) Using code 9t5T240 at checkout

(Reg. $1,899)

