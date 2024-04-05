adidas golf footwear, apparel, and accessories up to 60% off at Amazon from $7

Ali Smith
AmazonFashionAdidas
60% off from $7

This weekend only, Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off adidas golf footwear, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ultimate365 Core Golf Shorts that is currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $65. These shorts are lightweight, infused with stretch, and great for spring golf outings. Its available in seventeen color options and has a breathable fabric that’s nice for warmer weather. This garment is made with Primegreen that uses a minimum of 40% recycled content. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

