Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Event offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering up to 70% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike UV Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to $38. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $75. This style is available in three versatile color options and is a great layering piece for spring golf outings. The material is sweat-wicking, features four-way stretch material, and has UV protection as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- VRST Accelerate Half-Zip Pullover $20 (Orig. $68)
- Nike One Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Shorts $8 (Orig. $45)
- Nike UV Dri-Fit Victory 1/4 Golf Zip $38 (Orig. $75)
- Under Armour Playoff 3.0 Golf Polo $20 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CALIA Kick It Up Shorts $13 (Orig. $40)
- Nike Swoosh Light Sports Bra $18 (Orig. $35)
- adidas NMD_W1 Sneakers $55 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Dri-Fit Legend T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $30)
- Truelight Cargo Shorts $19 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
