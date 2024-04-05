Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Event offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering up to 70% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike UV Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to $38. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $75. This style is available in three versatile color options and is a great layering piece for spring golf outings. The material is sweat-wicking, features four-way stretch material, and has UV protection as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!