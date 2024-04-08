Amazon Fire tablet sale from $65: All-new 10-inch $95, kids’ models up to 42% off, and more

Amazon has now launched a series of new Fire tablet sale events featuring both its latest releases and some kids’ models. Pricing kicks off at $65 with free shipping across the board, but one standout marks the return of Big Spring Sale pricing on its All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that launched back in September. Regularly $140, you can now land this one starting from $94.99 shipped. You’re looking at a 32% price drop from the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is matching our previous mention and marks one of only a handful of deals since its release – this is on par with the best we have seen since the holidays last year. Head down below for more details on the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet as well additional offers for the kids and more.

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 launched last year as a faster and lighter version of Amazon’s previous-generation 10-inch model. You’ll find all of the usual features of previous generations, including a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display made from aluminosilicate glass and Alexa integration, as well as a lighter form-factor, more powerful processor, stylus support, and an enhanced 5MP front-facing camera for better images and chatting with friends and family. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

