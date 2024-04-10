Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washes and dries at $2,199 (Save $1,100)

Samsung just launched a new collection of Bespoke AI appliances that look to help you save time and money around the house. A favorite of the collection is on sale right now, as the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo not only leverages its smart home tech, but it also arrives as both a washer and a dryer in one single unit. The hybrid drops to $2,199 shipped from its usual $3,299 price tag. That’s $1,100 off and a launch discount that’s the best value we’ve seen for the all-new release.

The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo combines both of the essentials to any laundry room into a single unit. It handles washing and drying your clothing all without having to actually transfer anything out of its 5.3-cubic-foot interior. It can clean a full load of laundry in just 98 minutes with its Super Speed Cycle feature, which is enabled by the onboard AI that monitors what you’re loading in to make the best use of the cleaning cycle.

I personally love that this model doesn’t need a dryer vent exhaust, either, so it’s more friendly for installation anywhere around the house or even in apartments. You just need a standard 120V outlet to plug in. There’s also remote monitoring via SmartThings as well as an integrated display for scheduling laundry cycles. Samsung has also worked with Tide to develop the Tide POD Cold Cycle, which “delivers 23.8% energy savings and a high performing wash cycle.” Even if you’re not sold on the AI tech, the convenience here is hard to beat at $1,100 off.

More on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo:

Takes the guesswork out of cycle selectionAI Opti Wash & Dry™ detects both fabrics and soil levels to adjust settings and deliver a better wash and dry. Easy to use AI Hub screenThe intuitive 7″ AI Hub™ LCD Display gives you quick and easy access to cycles and settings. Remotely schedule cycles The SmartThings mobile app sends end of cycle notifications and lets you start, stop, or even delay your washer from your phone.⁵

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!