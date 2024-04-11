Save $2,400 on Insignia’s 3D zero gravity full body massage chair for $1,599 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $1,599 shipped through the end of the day. Regularly $3,999, this is the first discount we’ve seen on this massage chair since the new year began. Through 2023 it only saw five discounts, with the first occurring in May and dropping the price to $1,599 for the first time. From there, the next two discounts saw the price drop lower to $1,299 in August and October – and it only fell further to its $1,199 low once Black Friday sales came around. Today’s short-lived deal comes in as a massive 60% markdown off the going rate that gives you $2,400 in savings and drops costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked.

This zero-gravity reclining massage chair packs a full-body massage experience into one comprehensive package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features 3D massage rollers with built-in heat therapy, 21 preset modes, and a DIY mode that lets you create your ideal massage. This provides six different massage styles that can be changed via the corded remote or through the armrest’s shortcut keys. You won’t have to worry about body size differences for the different people in your home either, as its system automatically detects and adjusts to the unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it. And while you relax, you’ll also be able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity. Head below to learn more.

Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair features:

Customizable massageTarget key areas of the body commonly subjected to muscle aches and pains with 21 preset programs or manually create your own ideal massage.

Multiple massage stylesChoose between six massage styles (Grasping, Kneading, Tapping, Kneading & Tapping, Shiatsu and 3D) using a combination of rollers and air pressure for maximum comfort and relaxation.

Zero gravity recliningChoose between three preset reclining positions, including a completely horizontal, zero gravity experience, or take control and manually position your chair.

Upper body scanAutomatically detects and adjusts to your unique measurements for a more personalized experience.

Heat therapyA built-in heating pad soothes and relaxes sore muscles.

3D massage rollersProvides thorough coverage with massage rollers that move in 3 dimensions.

Auto-extend footrestHelps relax your leg muscles after a long day on your feet.

Calf massageIncludes gentle kneading massage for extra relaxation.

3D Bluetooth speakersLets you listen to music with Bluetooth surround speakers, improving your experience.

Armrest shortcut keyAdjust the settings easily without having to reach for the remote.

Memory functionLets you set up, save and load up to five customized massage modes.

Polyurethane leather coveringProvides both comfort and durability with materials that are easy to clean.

USB charging portConnect and charge your USB-enabled devices while you relax.

Corded remote controlEasily adjust your settings from the comfort of your chair.

Automatic shutoffHelps you save electricity and money by automatically turning off when your massage is finished.

Simple setupArrives assembled and ready to use in minutes, so you can sit back and enjoy.

USB-IF certifiedOfficially certified for compatibility across a wide range of devices.

