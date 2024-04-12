Nordstrom Rack Spring Refresh Event takes up to 75% off Nike, UGG, TravisMathew, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 75% off top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, TravisMathew, UGG, Free People, Steve Madden, and more. Nordstrom Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the TravisMathew Langley Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $80. This polished polo shirt will pair nicely with all of your spring bottoms and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from three versatile color options and it has a stylish logo on the chest. The material is sweat-wicking and stretch-infused to promote comfort as well. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

