Samsung’s Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip sees spring discount to $725 (Reg. $800)

Reg. $800 $725

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 starting from $724.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 128GB configuration in four different colors from its usual $800 price tag. It’s only the second cash discount to date since launching back in February and comes within $25 of the all-time low. This is the second-best value, too. In our hands-on review from earlier this spring, we walked away impressed by its entry-level performance.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 may be the lineup’s entry-level smartphone, but it still comes powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and AI features as its more senior counterparts in the S24 collection. On top of photography assistance, there’s also Circle to Search tech and more. The S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that can hit 2,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a dual camera setup comprised of 50MP and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, with a holepunch selfie camera on the front to complete the handset.

If Samsung’s more affordable new smartphone isn’t going to cut it, we’re also tracking a chance to save $150 on its new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This one packs all the same tech we noted above, just into a larger build with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, improved rear camera module, and S Pen support. Now, it’s $150 off and dropping down to $1,150. Or, you could get a $200 Amazon gift card instead of the cash discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features:

Make every day epic with S24. See a delicious-looking dish on your social feed but don’t see a recipe? Simply Circle to Search with Google to find it in seconds. Then head to a sunny farmer’s market to pick up the ingredients and see your list clearly on the bright, adaptive display of S24. Once the meal is ready, capture stunning close-ups of your dish and dinner guests, no matter the lighting, with a high-res camera and Nightography. And all the while, you can stay plugged into the moment, not the outlet, with a long-lasting battery. Do more easily with S24. Epic, just like that.

