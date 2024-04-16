Anker’s Life Q30 Bluetooth headphones offer 3-mode ANC and up to 60-hour battery for $64

Anker is offering its Soundcore Life Q30 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for $63.99 shipped, after using the on-page promo code WSCPAAFTXJ for 20% off. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it saw many minor discounts and a few spaced out major discounts over 2023, with a few more having taken place since the start of the new year, most notably to $64 back in February. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat from Valentine’s Day sales and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked behind November and December’s $60 and $56 lows. It also matches Amazon’s current price as well.

The Soundcore Life Q30 headphones come equipped with 40mm oversized drivers alongside “highly-flexible silk diaphragms” that reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble to give you a more powerful audio experience that brings your music to life. It features three modes of customizable noise cancellation, achieved with its dual noise-detecting microphones “picking up and filtering out 95% of low-frequency ambient sound.” It has a 40-hour battery life in noise canceling mode and a 60-hour life in standard mode, with recharge time taking next to nothing – a five-minute quick-charge gives it an additional four hours of playback. It has been designed for those longer listening sessions where you get lost in the tunes, crafted for comfort with softer, detachable earcups and an ergonomic shape to eliminate ear fatigue. Head below to read more.

More Anker ANC headphones and earbuds seeing discounts:

You can also check out our past coverage for 1MORE’s latest PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-cancelling Earbuds that are down to $40, after redeeming the on-page promo code for an additional 10% off. Equipped with a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, the standout feature is in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allowing for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life from the charging case while the earbuds themselves offer 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when ANC is turned off. When the juice runs out, a quick 10 minute fast-charge will add another two hours of playback.

Anker’s Soundcore Life Q30 Bluetooth NC Headphone features:

Advanced Noise Cancellation Technology: Maintain your focus with Life Q30’s hybrid active noise cancellation. Dual noise-detecting microphones pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound to ensure nothing distracts you from your music.

Ultimate Noise Cancellation Experience: Customize Life Q30’s noise cancellation with 3 modes—Transport minimizes airplane engine noise, Outdoor reduces traffic and wind, and Indoor dampens the sound of busy offices with people talking in the background.

Hi-Res Music: Hear every detail of your favorite songs thanks to Life Q30’s 40mm drivers. The highly-flexible silk diaphragms reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble that extends up to 40kHz for improved clarity.

40-Hour Playtime: Life Q30 active noise cancelling headphones play up to 40 hours of music in noise cancelling mode. Standard mode extends the playtime to 60 hours, while a short 5-minute charge gives you 4 hours of listening.

Pressure-Free Comfort: Life Q30 active noise cancelling headphones have ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam padding to fit snugly over your ears. The lightweight build also ensures they’re comfortable for long listening sessions.

TCO Certified: For Better Sustainability.

