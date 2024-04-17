Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer at return $17 low

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with two probes for $16.79 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its regular $28 price tag, this thermometer only saw five discounts over 2023, with two dropping costs to $24 and two taking it further to $23, while a short-lived Prime Deal day discount dropped the price to the $20 annual low. We then saw it hit its new $17 low in February, with today’s deal coming in as a repeat $11 markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time low. This Bluetooth meat thermometer lets you keep your eyes on your grill from over 230 feet away, allowing you to step away from the meat-sitting and multi-task instead. You’ll never overcook your food again, as you can set a pre-determined internal temperature and get alerted via notification when your food reaches it. Head below to learn more.

Monitor Your Grill Wirelessly: With this wireless grill meat thermometer, you can keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven from up to 230ft away. Spend less time waiting and more time multitasking while your food cooks to perfection.

Get Smart Alerts: Never overcook your food again. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer will beep and send an instant notification to your phone via the Govee Home App when your food temperature is out of your preset range.

Cook Like a Pro: The Govee Home App offers USDA-recommended food temperatures for various doneness levels of meat, including turkey, lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can grill more efficiently with this thermometer.

Reliable and Accurate: Our food grade 304 stainless steel thermometer probes have an accuracy of ±1.8°F/1°C to reliably monitor the doneness of your food (under 302℉). Please remember not to touch the temperature probes immediately after use.

Easy to Use: This Bluetooth meat thermometer has a strong magnetic back and a folding stand, making it easy to place on your grill, smoker, or oven. The large backlight screen makes it easy to read, even at night.

