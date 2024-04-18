Here’s another chance at Bella’s regularly $140 stainless steel 8-qt air fryer for $60

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer

Update: This deal is live once again for today only on the Blue Ink model.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering another one of its particularly notable deals for folks looking to upgrade or refresh their countertop air fryer. You can now land the black stainless steel Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer starting from $59.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $140 at Best Buy and is now seeing a sizable price drop with $80 in savings. This is matching our previous mention on this model, but only the blue ink colorway was available last time. While we have seen more affordable air fryers in Best Buy’s Daily Deals over the last couple of months, today we are getting sizable 8-quart model in a universally appealing color at one of the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere from a brand we feature around here – the next best we can find is this Bella 8-quart model at $68 via Amazon. Head below for more details.

The Bella Pro Series delivers a large-capacity 8-quart air fryer that can support enough for the whole family with enough space for up to 6.5 pounds of food. The 1,700W unit features nine preset cooking modes for one-touch meals – French fries, shrimp, roast, chicken, fish, steak, cheese melts, or bacon – accessible via the onboard digital touchscreen. The stainless steel exterior joins dishwasher-safe and removable non-stick basket and crisping tray internals as well. 

Swing by our home goods hub for more and if you’re looking to bring home the single-serve espresso action, these ongoing deals on Nespresso’s full-size brewers are worth a look. There’s up to 30% in savings available on some the best single-serve machines around, in my opinion, and the deals start from $153 or less. Check them out right here

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This air fryer makes life easier with its separate buttons for time and temperature. With an extended time range up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 180°F-400°F, you can customize your own time and temperature and cook food without the fuss of deep-frying. Its highly durable stainless steel design as well as its compact and circular shape allows for easy storage, ideal for families with big appetites and limited counter space. 

