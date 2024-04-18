Score a 4-pack of Linkind color/white smart bulbs with Matter at $23 (Under $6 each)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its best price yet on its 4-pack of its Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs down at $22.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This 4-pack bundle sold for $55 at the end of 2023 before dropping into the $30 on a regular basis for 2024. Today’s offer slightly undercuts our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low at $5.75 per bulb – one of the lowest prices you’ll find for multi-color and white Matter-supported smart bulbs. All of the details are down below. 

These Linkind smart bulbs are compatible with all of your Matter-ready Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings gear to provide a more unified control experience over your smart home – “control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.” They can produce both millions of colors and warm to cool white tones alongside the ability to sync up with your tunes to dance to the beat. The usual timer and scheduling options, including a dusk to dawn setting that gradually changes the bulbs from from a bright to warm treatment over time, are also in place here. 

Head over to our smart home for more of this week’s best deals on intelligent home upgrades. One highlight there is the deal we just spotted on ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium, complete with onboard Siri action and temperature sensor tech down at $220 shipped

Linkind Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs feature:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Matter-certified hub/controller (HomePod, Echo, Nest, SmartThings Hub) is required to control Matter bulb in Apple Home/Alexa/Google Home/SmartThings platforms. Alternatively, you can control the bulb directly in AiDot app platforms without the need for a separate hub. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

