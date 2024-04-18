Add some life to your space with a 25-pack of Costa Farms live succulents at $30 ($1.20 ea.)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Costa Farms Live Succulent Plants for $30.38 shipped. Regularly $38 or more, this is at least 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a handy way to bring a whole bunch of greenery into your home or office – bundle them together in larger pot setups, spread them across various rooms, or use some as gifts – at just over $1.20 per succulent. This way you won’t have to lug them in and out of the car to bring them all home, or, more than likely, pay more per plant to score this many at the local nursery. Each of them comes pre-planted in pots with soil. Head below for more details.

You’re getting a random assortment of succulent plants here, each of which measures out at about 2 inches tall. They also come with care instructions to ensure you can keep them happy and healthy (1/4 cup of water every 2 weeks, on average) – I find succulents to be one of the easier plants to take care of, and trust me, I’ve killed some plants in my day.

If you, however, are still afraid you might not have a green enough thumb to keep these adorable little plants alive, go with some brick-built greenery instead. One my personal favorite entries to the LEGO Botanical collection is the Tiny Plants set. It combines nine potted flower builds ranging from flowers to cacti and more, you can get all of the details on you need on this set right here.

Costa Farms Live Succulent Plants feature:

Bring home a beautiful collection of mini succulents for a desert feel. Succulents are easy care houseplants, ready to liven up any space. Live succulents add a vibrant look to any living room, office, and bedroom decor aesthetic. Mini succulents are the perfect size to admire on any tabletop, desk, windowsill, shelf, or other room decor. Live succulents are beautifully potted in a grower pot with potting soil, ready to be enjoyed instantly after unboxing. Succulent plants are great gifts for any occasion, including birthday, bridesmaid, wedding, baby shower, and party favors. Enjoy peace of mind that every well-packed plant is farm fresh, ready to impress with your gift message

