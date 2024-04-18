Add some life to your space with a 25-pack of Costa Farms live succulents at $30 ($1.20 ea.)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCosta Farms
$1.20 ea. $30
Costa Farms Live Succulent Plants

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Costa Farms Live Succulent Plants for $30.38 shipped. Regularly $38 or more, this is at least 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a handy way to bring a whole bunch of greenery into your home or office – bundle them together in larger pot setups, spread them across various rooms, or use some as gifts – at just over $1.20 per succulent. This way you won’t have to lug them in and out of the car to bring them all home, or, more than likely, pay more per plant to score this many at the local nursery. Each of them comes pre-planted in pots with soil. Head below for more details. 

You’re getting a random assortment of succulent plants here, each of which measures out at about 2 inches tall. They also come with care instructions to ensure you can keep them happy and healthy (1/4 cup of water every 2 weeks, on average) – I find succulents to be one of the easier plants to take care of, and trust me, I’ve killed some plants in my day. 

If you, however, are still afraid you might not have a green enough thumb to keep these adorable little plants alive, go with some brick-built greenery instead. One my personal favorite entries to the LEGO Botanical collection is the Tiny Plants set. It combines nine potted flower builds ranging from flowers to cacti and more, you can get all of the details on you need on this set right here

Costa Farms Live Succulent Plants feature:

Bring home a beautiful collection of mini succulents for a desert feel. Succulents are easy care houseplants, ready to liven up any space. Live succulents add a vibrant look to any living room, office, and bedroom decor aesthetic. Mini succulents are the perfect size to admire on any tabletop, desk, windowsill, shelf, or other room decor. Live succulents are beautifully potted in a grower pot with potting soil, ready to be enjoyed instantly after unboxing. Succulent plants are great gifts for any occasion, including birthday, bridesmaid, wedding, baby shower, and party favors. Enjoy peace of mind that every well-packed plant is farm fresh, ready to impress with your gift message

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Costa Farms

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s latest 2TB T5 EVO Portable SSD carries ...
Get $727 in free accessories with Lectric’s XPeak...
Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger is a 9to5 favo...
Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob ...
Save 33% on the Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 with Alexa an...
LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon sees first d...
New low drops SteelSeries’ multi-platform Nova 7X...
Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds now have wind canc...
Load more...
Show More Comments