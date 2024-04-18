LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon sees first discount in over a year at $50 off

The UCS Millennium Falcon is easily one of the best LEGO kits ever released. That status makes it one of the most sought-after creations around, and one that hardly ever goes on sale. Zavvi is now offering the first discount in a year. It drops the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon down to $799.99. This may only be $50 off the usual $850 price tag, but it’s a new 2024 low and the first markdown since March of last year. While our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the finished model, we take a deeper dive down below on just how today’s savings stack up.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the iconic smuggling ship arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Once you’ve actually pieced together all of those bricks, it’ll measure an impressive 33 inches long in order to pack in plenty of authentic details from the franchise. Looking fantastic up on display, the UCS Millennium Falcon comes paired with a companion display plaque for some added collectibility, as well as an assortment of seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

That includes the likes of the Millennium Falcon’s pilot Han Solo and copilot Chewbacca, as well as Princess Leia and C-3PO from Empire Strikes Back. Then taking note from The Force Awakens, there’s also minifig versions of Rey, Finn, and more. If you didn’t already, be sure to go check out all of the gorgeous details that we cover in our hands-on review, or just head on over to score the deal.

The LEGO Group is also planning on launching its newest version of Han Solo’s iconic ship. Coming this fall in August, the new Dark Millennium Falcon will take a unique approach to the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy with a dark side theme. It includes 1,578 pieces and will stack up to a $169.99 price tag. In what is effectively a Shattered Glass version of the Star Wars universe, there will be Dark Rey, a concept Darth Vader rocking an all-white outfit based on the comic book design of the Infinities suit, as well as evil C-3PO and an equally evil Chewbacca.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Defend the Galaxy and build the largest LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date! The perfect set for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders, This starship will inspire hours of play recreating the films or can be displayed as a collectible toy model. The Millennium Falcon is built with 7,541 pieces and includes two crews of minifigures – 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

