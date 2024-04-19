Apple’s elevated 24-inch M3 iMac now $105 off at new $1,594 low, more from $1,199

Amazon is now offering the elevated Apple 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,594 shipped with 10-core GPU. This drops from $1,699 in several of the colorful finishes and is a new all-time low. It’s the first time that we’ve seen over a $100 discount, and now today’s offer lands at $105 off. You can also save on the entry-level model for $1,199 which steps down to an 8-core GPU at $100 off.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

While the newest desktop from Apple is on sale, the previous-generation model might still be a better buy for some families. Right now, the original 24-inch M1 iMac is dropping down to its best price ever at $800. This is $499 off the usual price tag and a far better value than either of the newer configurations above – that is if you don’t mind going with one of Apple’s older chips. It still rocks all the perks of Apple Silicon and that same ultra-thin design.

24-inch M3 iMac features:

With M3 architecture, the Apple 24-inch iMac is more powerful and capable than ever. The Apple M3 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-Core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Combined with 8GB of Unified RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to take full advantage of macOS as well as other Apple apps.

