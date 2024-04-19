Get this real-world color picker for just $60 (Reg. $99)

Color inspiration is everywhere, but how do you capture the shades you see? That’s what the Nix Mini 2 is made for. This pocket-sized device can accurately pick up the color of any flat surface, and even find the matching paint. For a limited time, you can get it for just $59.97 (Reg. $99) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you’re a web designer thinking about your next project or a DIY enthusiast looking for the perfect paint, color really matters. A small change in hue or vibrancy can completely change the feel of your work.

If you happen to stumble upon the perfect shade, the natural instinct is to save it. Unfortunately, your phone’s camera won’t get the job done. This is where the Nix Mini 2 can make all the difference.

This pocket-sized device can read color from a wide range of materials in seconds. You simply place it face down on any surface, and then check the companion app on your phone for the HEX, CYMK, sRGB, and LAB codes. The Nix Paint app also searches through 100,000 big-brand paints for the nearest match.

To perform this magic trick, the Nix Mini 2 has a high-resolution sensor and advanced LED lighting. This allows the device to operate in any ambient conditions and across a wide range of surface textures. The readings are absolutely spot on, and you can save colors within the app.

The best part is, you don’t need to do any fiddly calibration to make the sensor work. You simply connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, download the apps (iOS or Android), and away you go.

In the words of Mashable, “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.”

