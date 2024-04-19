HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor falls to $350 (Reg. $480)

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN 34c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $480, it spent 2023 mostly dropping to the repeated $380 rate, with Black Friday sales dropping it further to the $330 low. Since the new year began, we’ve seen a regular drop to $350 much like last years trend, with today’s deal coming in as a 27% markdown off the going rate that gives you $130 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $25 cheaper than the price on the manufacturer’s own website, making this a perfect opportunity to grab a quality monitor.

This 34-inch monitor comes equipped with an UltraWide resolution of 3440x1440p, supported by a 1ms grey-to-grey response time and 165Hz refresh rate, you’ll see far more surroundings in-game than a normal monitor, eliminating motion blur for a crisp fluidity in action so you’ll always have a leg up on competition. You’ll also experience a more vibrant immersion into your game thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and 90% DCI-P3. It features two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. You can head below to read more.

HP Omen 34c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

REFINE YOUR PLAY SPACE – It’s equipped with ports perfect for connecting your gaming PC, console, and even a work PC. Thanks to the easy cable management and the adjustable stand, your desk will be just how you like it

ALL YOUR FUN, CUSTOM – Play around with every possible setting in OMEN Gaming Hub—a one-stop shop for customizing your ecosystem. Make your monitor, any PC, and select accessories work better together the way you want

EXPLORE NEW WORLDS – With peak brightness of 400 nits, experience games how the developers intended with brighter whites, deeper blacks and richer colors

