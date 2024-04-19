Magic: The Gathering boosters and Commander decks up to 50% off in 1-day Best Buy sale

Best Buy is offering one-day only discounts up to 50% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and Commander decks through the end of the day. The highlight of this sale is the inclusion of Magic’s Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks, like the Scrappy Survivors edition for $45.99 shipped, down from $60. This particular deck fell as low as $45 during 2023, and has gone a little lower since the start of the new year, with the lowest we have seen being a drop to $43 last month. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked.
Climb out of your vault and into the wastelands as the Fallout series joins along with one of the most popular TCGs of all-time. This Commander deck includes one ready-to-play red/green/white deck of 100 MTG cards (with 2 traditional foil legendary cards alongside 98 non-foil cards), as well as a collector booster sample pack, 1 foil-etched Display Commander (in this case the ever loyal and lovable German Shepherd, Dogmeat), 10 double-sided tokens, 1 deck box that can hold 100 sleeved cards, 1 life wheel, 1 strategy insert, and 1 reference card. The included collector booster sample pack contains 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card. As a Vault-Tec representative once said, “Congratulations on being prepared for the future!”
More MTG Commander deck discounts:
- Fallout – Hail, Caesar: $46 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout – Science!: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Revenant Recon: $35 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Deep Clue Sea: $33 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Blame Game: $33 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Deadly Disguise: $31 (Reg. $48)
MTG booster discounts:
- Murders at Karlov Manor 12-pack Collector Booster Box: $168 (Reg. $280)
- Murders at Karlov Manor 36-pack Play Booster Box: $120 (Reg. $175)
- Murders at Karlov Manor 9-pack Bundle: $40 (Reg. $50)
- March of the Machine The Aftermath Bundle: $25 (Reg. $37)
- Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster: $20 (Reg. $27)
- Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster: $20 (Reg. $27)
- Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Sleeve: $4 (Reg. $5)
- Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Sleeve: $3 (Reg. $5)
Other MTG-related discounts:
- Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $48 (Reg. $70)
MTG: Fallout – Scrappy Survivors Commander Deck features:
- The vaults are openJourney through the wastes with a 100-card deck introducing 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series
- Battle your fellow wastelandersBattle your friends in epic 3–5 player MTG games full of strategic plays and social intrigue; ready-to-play right out of the box, these preconstructed decks let you jump straight into the action
- Scrappy SurvivorsChoose the Scrappy Survivors deck to scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies with the help of your loyal German Shepherd sidekick, Dogmeat
- Collect special Fallout card treatmentsEach deck comes with a Collector Booster Sample pack containing 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card
- Everything you need to play and moreEach deck also comes with 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, 1 strategy guide, and 1 deck box (can hold 100 sleeved cards)
- A GAME THAT FUSES ART, STORIES & STRATEGYMagic: The Gathering is a collectible card game that weaves deep strategy with art and mechanics that explore the themes of a particular world and story
