Magic: The Gathering boosters and Commander decks up to 50% off in 1-day Best Buy sale

Best Buy is offering one-day only discounts up to 50% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and Commander decks through the end of the day. The highlight of this sale is the inclusion of Magic’s Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks, like the Scrappy Survivors edition for $45.99 shipped, down from $60. This particular deck fell as low as $45 during 2023, and has gone a little lower since the start of the new year, with the lowest we have seen being a drop to $43 last month. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked.

Climb out of your vault and into the wastelands as the Fallout series joins along with one of the most popular TCGs of all-time. This Commander deck includes one ready-to-play red/green/white deck of 100 MTG cards (with 2 traditional foil legendary cards alongside 98 non-foil cards), as well as a collector booster sample pack, 1 foil-etched Display Commander (in this case the ever loyal and lovable German Shepherd, Dogmeat), 10 double-sided tokens, 1 deck box that can hold 100 sleeved cards, 1 life wheel, 1 strategy insert, and 1 reference card. The included collector booster sample pack contains 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card. As a Vault-Tec representative once said, “Congratulations on being prepared for the future!”

More MTG Commander deck discounts:

MTG booster discounts:

Other MTG-related discounts:

Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $48 (Reg. $70)

You can also check out our toys and hobbies hub for the best deals on products for all ages – you’ll find toys, board games, figures, collectibles, and so much more.

MTG: Fallout – Scrappy Survivors Commander Deck features:

The vaults are openJourney through the wastes with a 100-card deck introducing 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series

Battle your fellow wastelandersBattle your friends in epic 3–5 player MTG games full of strategic plays and social intrigue; ready-to-play right out of the box, these preconstructed decks let you jump straight into the action

Scrappy SurvivorsChoose the Scrappy Survivors deck to scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies with the help of your loyal German Shepherd sidekick, Dogmeat

Collect special Fallout card treatmentsEach deck comes with a Collector Booster Sample pack containing 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card

Everything you need to play and moreEach deck also comes with 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, 1 strategy guide, and 1 deck box (can hold 100 sleeved cards)

A GAME THAT FUSES ART, STORIES & STRATEGYMagic: The Gathering is a collectible card game that weaves deep strategy with art and mechanics that explore the themes of a particular world and story

