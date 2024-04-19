NIU’s Earth Day Sale takes up to 40% off e-scooters including new KQi Air X pre-orders

NIU has an ongoing Earth Day Sale through April 28 that is taking up to 40% off a selection of the brand’s popular e-scooters. A standout amongst the bunch is the KQi Air Electric Scooter for $1,049 shipped. Down from its usual $1,399 price tag, this model doesn’t see many discounts – often only minor ones in comparison to some of the other models under the brand. Most sales often drop prices to the same rate, with this deal coming in as a repeat 25% markdown off the going rate that gives you $350 in savings and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can even save $400 on its next generation KQi Air X e-scooter that begins shipping in May by pre-ordering on the same landing page. The launch discount here brings costs down from $1,799 to match the KQi Air’s regular $1,399 rate. Learn more about these two models below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

The NIU KQi Air is the lightest available model under the NIU brand (until the KQi Air X officially begins shipping nest month), with both models coming equipped with a 350W motor (700W peak) and a 451Wh battery that pushes them up to 20 MPH top speeds for up to 31 miles on a single 5-hour charge. They have five different riding modes to choose from: E-save, sport, dynamic, pedestrian, and cruise control – with the slower speeds obviously saving you battery juice for longer rides.

They both also come with a variety of features like a front disc brake with regenerative braking, an IP55 waterproof rating, an integrated LED display, a Halo headlight, a taillight with brake light functionality, turn signals on the ends of the wide-reaching handlebar, ambient lighting on its body, a 41% wider deck, 9.5-inch tubeless tires, and an electric horn. You’ll also be able to control the settings via the companion app, which you can lock and unlock your scooter with for added security. The main difference between these two models is the slight weight difference (the KQi Air is 0.4 pounds heavier) while the new KQi Air X has a entirely carbon fiber frame – with differences in colorway options as well.

Other NIU Earth Day discounts:

Its a great time to be in the market for EVs, with so many popular brands having sales lately. When you’re done shopping the above deals, be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the other big discounts on EVs, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

NIU KQi Air/Air X Electric Scooter features:

KQi Air X 25.8lbs/ KQi Air 26.2lbs

Carbon Fiber Frame

20mph Top Speed (32km/h)

31 Mile Range (50km)

700W Max Power

Wide Handlebars(54cm / 21.3″)Wide Deck (19cm / 7.5″)

9.5″ Tubeless Tires

Mechanical Disc Brake + Regenerative Braking

Electric Horn, Turn Signals, Rear Lighting，Ambient Light

NFC & Bluetooth UnlockNIU Smart App

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!