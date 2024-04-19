QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses this weekend only with deals from $35

QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses including its best-selling style of aviators. Discount is applied at checkout. A $7 standard shipping charge is applied to every order. A standout from this sale is the High Key Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $65. This top-rated style can be worn by anyone and the large frame size is flattering as well. This style is available in seven color options and you can choose from polarized or non-polarized. With over 19,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from Quay customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from QUAY features:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!