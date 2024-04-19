QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses this weekend only with deals from $35

Ali Smith -
Fashionquay
25% off from $35
a pair of sunglasses

QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses including its best-selling style of aviators. Discount is applied at checkout. A $7 standard shipping charge is applied to every order. A standout from this sale is the High Key Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $65. This top-rated style can be worn by anyone and the large frame size is flattering as well. This style is available in seven color options and you can choose from polarized or non-polarized. With over 19,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from Quay customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from QUAY features:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
