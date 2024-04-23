Save $110 through today on Bella Pro’s 6-slice combination air fryer and toaster oven at $60

Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $59.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $170 price tag, we saw this same deal at the beginning of last month, with it coming in today as a massive repeat 65% markdown off the going rate, giving you $110 in savings and returning the costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This 1500W combination air fryer and toaster oven has six pre-programmed cooking settings: baking, broiling, warming, convection, rotisserie, and air frying. Its large 25L capacity can toast 6 slices of bread, bake a 12-inch pizza or an 8-inch by 12-inch casserole, or roast a 4-pound chicken. It has a touch-activated digital display for a more elevated look and performance, plus it comes with a rotisserie hook, crumb tray, wire grill, baking pan, and an air frying basket.

If you’re just looking for an air fryer, Best Buy is also offering the Bella Pro 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket for $60, down from $110. This 1700W appliance features a divided basket so you can cook two different foods at once, holding a combined total of 6.5 pounds worth of food that should be able to feed 6 to 8 people. It can reach a max temperature of 400 degrees and has 8 built-in cooking functions including air frying, bake, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate and more.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deal for the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that is sitting among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit while offering 6 cooking functions and has a built-in smart thermometer with 4 protein settings and 9 customizable doneness levels. You won’t have to worry about a ton of smoke either thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

Rotisserie functionAllows you to roast up to a 4-lb. chicken​.

Air Fry functionCombines intense heat and convection to maximize air flow for crispy food​.

Powerful1500-watt system for fast heating​.

Large capacity25L capacity that can toast 6 slices of bread, bake a 12″ pizza. or a 8″x12″ casserole​.

Touch-activated displayDigital touch activated control for an elevated look.​

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!