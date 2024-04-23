Synology’s 2-bay DS220j is the perfect starter NAS at just $109 (Reg. $190)

Synology’s DS220j NAS has long been one of the best options on the market for getting started with always-on storage, and today it’s a more affordable option, too. Courtesy of Woot, the DiskStation DS220j now sells for $108.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Today’s offer may be on the now previous-generation model but it’s now an even better value for getting started with always-on storage. It originally sold for $190 and is now down to a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale for $155.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a routine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

World Backup Day may have come and gone, but all of our tips and recommendations are still just as relevant. Back in March, we broke down all of our top NAS recommendations while also detailing the best ways to keep your data secured. The DS220j is a perfect starter pick, but for those who need something more capable, we hightlight some alternatives.

Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS features:

Designed for home and personal users who need to store and share photos, videos, and documents, the DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is an entry-level NAS for personal cloud storage that delivers an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices at no additional cost. It is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs with a drive bay adapter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!