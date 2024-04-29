8Bitdo Famicom Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons drops to $70 low (30% off)

Update: While the deals below at Amazon have now come and gone, Woot is now offering the lowest price we have tracked on the Famicom edition down at $69.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Details are otherwise below.

Just after debuting the new C64 model, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the NES version of the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard down at $83.69 shipped. Regularly $100, this retro-style mechanical keyboard is now at the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon – this is the lowest total price we have seen on the NES model at just over $1 under our previous mention. While we have seen the Famicom version over at Woot for $80 previously, it too is marked down to $83.69 shipped at Amazon today. While the new Commodore 64 variant is still up at the full $110 pre-order price, folks looking to score the vintage NES vibes will want to consider today’s Amazon listing. Beyond the color treatment, all of the models are essentially the same outside of the included 8Bitdo Super Buttons – the C64 variant also comes with the oversized Super Stick. More details below.

These 8Bitdo keyboard offering features a wonderfully vintage design inspired by Nintendo’s retro consoles, but with modern amenities for PC, Mac, and Android users. Available in two flavors, the NES or Famicom color schemes, they features an 87-key layout with dye-sub PBT keycaps and Kailh Box V2 White switches. The programmable Super Buttons are a particularly nice touch for adding some conversation-starting and entirely functional bonus controls to your setup too. As far as connectivity goes, you’ll find Bluetooth, wired, and a wireless 2.4G dongle to link up with Windows 10 or above, Android 9.0 or newer, and macOS. The onboard 2,000mAh supports up to 200 hours of gameplay. Take a deeper dive in our feature piece.

As we mentioned above, just after 8Bitdo issued new Hall Effect versions of some of its most popular gamepads, it unleashed the new retro C64 keyboard with Super Buttons and Super Stick. Now available for pre-order, you can get a complete breakdown of this package in our launch coverage.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

