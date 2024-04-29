Android game and app deals: Little Nightmares, Swim Out, Labyrinth of the Witch, more

Your Monday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready for you down below. Joining today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking deals on this 2024 model Hisense 55-inch 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google TV, the brand new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with upgraded specs, and Google Pixel Watch 2, not to mention a new Amazon all-time low on Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet. But for now it’s all about the apps, including Little Nightmares, Swim Out, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Labyrinth of the Witch DX, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Little Nightmares features:

First available on PC and consoles, the horror adventure tale Little Nightmares is available on mobile!

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears!

Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.

As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover.

