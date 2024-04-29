Burton Goods brings its gorgeous leather work to new M3 MacBook Air cases, now 20% off

Burton Goods may have just debuted the best leather MacBook Air cases I have seen yet. One of the items in the new Burton Goods lineup that really caught our eye earlier this year was its leather MacBook Pro cases. Designed to wrap your precious Apple notebook in full-grain American leather, Apple has since launched new MacBook Airs and Burton Goods is now bringing its gorgeous leather treatment to the thinner form-factor. Best of all, you can pre-order one at 20% off ahead of shipping starting next month on May 19, 2024. Head below for more details.

New Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Case for M3 MacBook Air

The new Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Case is designed to “perfectly” fit the 15.3-inch M3 MacBook Air or the 13.6-inch M2/M3 Series MacBook Air. As of right now, it only comes in Burton Goods’ Mahogany brown color treatment, but that’s the best color anyway, if you ask me. These cases will most definitely be landing in our roundup of the best Best MacBook Air M3 sleeves, cases, and bags from back March.

This goes beyond merely protecting your MacBook Air; it’s a celebration of its slender elegance, marrying sleek design with flawless utility. Envision a craftsmanship that matures with the same grace as wisdom – that’s the hallmark of our full-grain leather slim cover. This leather MacBook case patina evolves with each use, creating a personal narrative that’s as individual as you are.

It, as far as we can tell, features the same design as the MacBook Pro versions, just in a new form-factor. You’re looking at American full-grain leather hides, a soft microfiber lining on the inside, and the brand’s stitching detail I was a big fan of after going hands-on with its Pocket Book iPhone 15 case and, more recently, the Heritage Leather Apple Watch Strap.

A secure snap-in fit is joined by all of the right cutouts in the right places to leave your ports and speakers accessible. The brand says it has also “engineered precise ventilation slots on the bottom, ensuring your slim companion remains cool, even during intensive tasks.”

Best of all, both the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Cases are available right now at 20% off:

13.6-inch Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Case $151 (Reg. $189)

(Reg. $189) 15.3-inch Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Case $167 (Reg. $209)

