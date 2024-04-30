Land a 4-pack of ‘indestructible’ and waterproof Elevation Lab AirTag mounts at $20.50 ($5 each)

Justin Kahn -
ElevationLab TagVault Surface AirTag case

The Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering a notable deal on the 4-pack on its TagVault Surface AirTag mounts at $20.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a regularly $30 bundle now matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of very limited coupon and Lightning offers. While you can land a single TagVault Surface at just under $10.50 Prime shipped right now, the 4-pack delivers a better value at $5.09 a pop. Considering these are some of the best mounts out there in my opinion, that is a particularly low price if you need four of them. Head below for more details on these waterproof Apple item tracker mounts. 

As mentioned above, Elevation Lab makes some of our favorite AirTag cases, holders, and mounts out there. The TagVault Surface provides a rugged, “indestructible AirTag surface mount” with an IP68 waterproof rating. Elevation Lab has outfitted them with adhesive capabilities as well, saying they are great for “skis, snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases,” and more. 

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

  • The indestructible AirTag surface mount.
  • Installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.
  • Holds extremely strong to clean & flat surfaces (alcohol pad included). Warm with hair dryer to remove.
  • IP68 Waterproof.
  • Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case. Patent pending.

