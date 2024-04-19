Eve’s all-new Energy Outlet was just refreshed with Matter, now $45 (First deal)

Amazon is now offering the first discount on the new Eve Energy Outlet. Just refreshed with Matter and Thread back in January, the new Siri smart home upgrade sells for $44.95 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. This is $5 off the usual $50 going rate and the only chance to save on Eve’s latest release. We fully explore what to expect in our launch coverage, or you could just head down below.

Updated with Matter support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s Energy Outlet packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. This varies from a typical smart plug and installs right into your wall in order to offer a pair of individually-controllable outlets.

If you don’t want to upgrade an entire outlet, the Eve Energy Smart Plug will get you almost all of the same features for less. It sells for $40 on Amazon and packs the same HomeKit and Thread support, as well as energy monitoring tech. The only real downside is you’re only getting a single outlet – but at least you can easily move it around your home.

Eve Energy Outlet features:

Individually control your power outlets using your voice or an app, and control your lights and appliances from afar. Eve Energy Outlet features cutting-edge technology with Matter, Thread, and no tracking whatsoever – for a universal and rock-solid smart home that honors your privacy. By connecting it to Apple Home and using it with the free Eve app for iPhone and iPad, you can get even more out of your Eve Energy Outlet.

