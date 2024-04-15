PlayStation 5 Pro all but imminent now, test kits are out in the wild and Sony is readying devs

After a few major, and more than just loose rumor, reports over the last few months, it would appear the PS5 Pro is all but imminent now. Last we checked in, the technical overview of the still unconfirmed new console had surfaced, and it now looks as though even more credible sources have received a complete list of the machine’s specs. We previously suspected the pro machine would be very much like the current-generation model, just with even more powerful internals, which still appears to be the case, and Sony is now priming developers to ready titles for the console (or ensure existing games are ready to take advantage of the added horsepower). All of the details are down below.

PlayStation 5 Pro is coming soon now!

New reports suggest sources familiar with Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro plans are saying that select development houses are already being asked to prepare for the upcoming console release. Previous rumors suggested the console could arrive on store shelves as early as this holiday season, and with Sony now asking devs to ready titles over the the summer, that may very well be the case – if not this holiday, some are suggesting it could be early next year.

Reports say developers are able to order test kits for PS5 Pro as of right now – all games certified for the platform starting in August will be compatible with PS5 Pro – with a PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games that deliver significant enhancements specifically for the new machine.

The most recent leaked technical specification documents are referring to PS5 Pro as a “high-end version of PlayStation 5.” It is said to contain a more powerful GPU and the same CPU with a new mode with a sort of overclocking setup that allows devs to get more out of it (3.85GHz CPU frequency, or about 10% more than the current PS5).

On the graphics side of things, the machine is said to carry a GPU that can take advantage of faster system memory (576GB/s compared to the 448GB/s on PS5 now) – this and a more powerful ray tracing architecture will deliver three times faster speeds than the PS5 can now apparently.

It would appear it’s only a matter of time now before the long-awaited and oft-rumored PS5 Pro makes an official appearance. While it would seem a good fit to reveal it during the big summer showcases, many, at the very least, expect to see it launch later this year if developers can ready the games in time.

