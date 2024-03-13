Lectric’s new ONE e-bike sees $220 launch discount with $220 in added free gear

Lectric e-bikes has launched its new ONE e-bike. You can read up on what’s new over at Electrek, and here at 9to5Toys we’re set to cover the savings you’ll receive on this all-new debut. The Lectric ONE e-bike is now available for pre-order for $1,999 shipped as a special launch promotion, down from its $2,219 price tag. Jumping on this deal now will also get you $220 in extra goodies thrown in as an additional deal until shipping begins in May, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP as well. This is the first official discount on this new model as well as the new all-time low going forward. There are two options available – the standard model and then a model with a longer ranged battery for $200 more. Below the fold we break down just how those savings stack up for your new commuting solution.

The Lectric ONE is a premium commuter model that aims to step into a budget-friendly space, coming equipped with a 750W rear hub-motor (1,310W peak) and a 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 28 MPH speeds for 50 miles with the standard battery and 75 miles with the long-range battery. It includes a variety of features like the 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, as opposed to the usual 12 we see on most e-bikes. It also comes stocked with a 24A potted motor controller that helps it reach its peak output power when needed, a thumb throttle, kickstand, 20-inch city tires, integrated LED headlight and taillight, hidden cable routing, a weather-sealed six-speed gearbox, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Along with your pre-order purchase, you’ll also receive a free rear cargo rack alongside fenders for both wheels, valued at $220. It currently only comes in a black colorway, so decisions there are easy enough. We’ve loved the company’s previous releases, which have regularly been covered by us here at 9to5Toys and over at Electrek, and we’re expecting to see much of the same takeaway from the new Lectric ONE. Of course, this is only made better by the combined $440 in savings you’ll be getting – but don’t sit on a decision for too long, these deals only last while it remains on pre-order before May.

Lectric ONE e-bike features:

The Lectric ONE is where unparalleled creativity and world-class automotive technology converge to create a maintenance-free and truly effortless commute. A symphony of high-performance componentry from the smart shifting Pinion gearbox and the Gates Carbon Drive Belt orchestrates a masterpiece – shaping an eBike unlike any other. An aerodynamic frame, color display, and city tires take this riding experience to the next level while hydraulic brakes, brake-activated taillights, and reflective strips offer safety beyond compare.

