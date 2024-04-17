Lectric debuts new XPress Commuter e-bikes with $500 launch discount and free extra battery

Lectric eBikes has launched its new XPress Commuter e-bikes line with four specific models to choose from. You can read up on what’s new over at Electrek, and here at 9to5Toys, we’re set to cover the savings you’ll receive on this all-new debut. The biggest savings are to be had on the XPress 750 High-Step model for $1,299 shipped or the XPress 750 Step-Thru model which is also going for $1,299 shipped. Both are down from a $1,799 price tag, with today’s $500 off deal being the first official discount on these new models as well as the new all-time low going forward. Jumping on this deal now not only gets you $500 off the going rate until it begins shipping in June, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP but also scores you a free extra battery that is valued at $500 as well.

The XPress 750 has two color schemes that also go along with its designs, with the high-step model coming in black and the step-thru model coming in white. They are equipped with a 750W rear hub motor (1,310W peak) and a removable 48V battery that pushes the e-bikes up to 28 MPH for up to 60 miles normally (doubled with your extra battery). They have five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique torque sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic below-the-bar trigger throttle for pure electric action. It also comes with a variety of features like puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-geared freewheel paired with a Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, an integrated headlight and taillight, and a full-color LCD display with a USB-A port to charge your personal device.

You’ll also find the standard models available for pre-order as well, with the black high-step model going for $999 shipped, and the white step-thru model also going for $999 shipped. Unlike the above models, these do not have the upgraded 750W motors but instead sport 500W rear hub motors (1,092W peak) alongside the same removable 48V batteries that can also reach a 28 MPH top speed, but with a lesser 45-mile range. Aside from those differences though (and the inclusion of the extra battery) these e-bikes offer the same features as the 750 models, all the way down to the USB-A port for device charging.

You also still have a month to take advantage of the pre-order savings on the new Lectric ONE e-bike, as it prepares to begin shipping in May. Not only is it $220 down from its MSRP as a special launch discount, but it is also giving you $220 in free add-on gear that includes a free rear cargo rack alongside fenders for both wheels.

Lectric XPress Commuter e-bike features:

The Lectric XPress brings unparalleled performance to a classic look. It sports a full-size wheelbase with an industry-leading torque sensor paired with Lectric PWR+ programming – giving adventurers intuitive and controlled power delivery with each pedal stroke. Options include a 500W and a 750W setup, accommodating a wide range of preferences and abilities. The XPress also features a custom-designed and upgraded TC•Eighty front suspension fork, a 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27.5 x 2.1-inch city tires!

