Juiced Mother’s Day sale is taking $100 off all purchases over $500, e-bikes start from $1,049

Juiced Bikes has launched a Mother’s Day sale that is taking $100 off all purchases of $500 or more – including most of the brand’s e-bike models, with all discounts being automatically applied at checkout. The most affordable amongst the bunch is the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049 shipped. Already down from its usual $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999. Since the new year began we’ve seen a few discounts, with February seeing the biggest drops, first to the $899 low and then later to $949. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 27% markdown off the going rate, giving you a solid $400 in savings and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked. Currently the blue and black models are sold out, with only the green colorway available.

The RipRacer comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

Be sure to check out the other EV sales that are still going, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future. Likewise, Lectric eBikes also has a Mother’s Day sale that is taking up to $483 off e-bike bundles, or there’s Blix Bikes’ latest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just launched its newest sale through May 8 that is taking $100 off the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike and offering free accessories with two other models. If you prefer electric scooters, EVOLV has a $200 off deal on its PRO V2 and CORSA e-scooters. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

