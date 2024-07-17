Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White Noise Pro, Breaking Gates, more

There are less than 12 hours of Prime Day savings left, but the deals are still flying folks! Our master hub features all of the most notable price drops you’ll want to make sure you take a look before the festivities wrap up tonight – you’ll have to wait more than a few months before deals like this pop up again. On your way down to check out today’s best Android game and app deals, be sure to scope out our favorite Prime Day deals you can score at under $25 as well as the all-time low pricing we are tracking on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Tabs, the Google Pixel Tablet, this bonkers $465 price drop on Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the very first deal on the new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch, just to name a few. All of today’s best Android game and app deals are waiting below.

Explore and fight your way through nature, urban and abstract themed areas in the human Young’s subconscious, evoked by a 16-bit-era visual style and a moody, dream-like soundtrack.

Anodyne is a full-length adventure created by Melos Han-Tani (programming, music) and Marina Kittaka (artwork, writing), and is now available on your Android device. Play the sequel Anodyne 2 as well on PC and console!