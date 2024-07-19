Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Chroma Squad, 911 Operator, more

Super Onion Boy 2

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are now tracking on Nothing’s CMF Buds with active noise-cancellation and Google Fast Pair, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor at 30% off, the ongoing all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the even deeper deals we are now tracking on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Super Onion Boy 2, Chroma Squad, 911 Operator, YoWindow Weather, free icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Super Onion Boy 2 features:

Defeat enemies on the way with the help of superpowers and epic transformations, collect coins and stars to earn extra lives, find chests with magic potions and defeat all the terrible bosses until you reach the final boss.

After saving a princess from the clutches of a terrible monster, the Onion Boy wakes up in the forest and is not sure if everything was real or just a dream, he decides to go to the place where he saved her, but something unexpected happens…

