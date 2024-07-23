Android game and app deals: Codex of Victory, Afterplace, Legacy 2, and more

Today’s collection of the best Google Play discounts are now ready to go. Joining this afternoon’s Android game and app deals, you’ll want to scope out the price drops we are tracking on the 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, pre-orders for the brand new OnePlus Pad 2, Google’s ultra-clean Nest WiFi 6E Pro routers and the latest Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC. That’s on top of the fact that today is your last chance at scoring the pre-order deals on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. As for the apps, you’ll find all of today’s best waiting down below.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Codex of Victory features:

Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven, single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots.
The campaign offers an exciting mix of real-time base building, global strategic planning and turn-based combat. Traveling between planets and territories, your sole task is to stop the Augments – a weird race of transhuman cyborgs driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies.

