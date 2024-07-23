Android game and app deals: Codex of Victory, Afterplace, Legacy 2, and more

Today’s collection of the best Google Play discounts are now ready to go. Joining this afternoon’s Android game and app deals, you’ll want to scope out the price drops we are tracking on the 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, pre-orders for the brand new OnePlus Pad 2, Google’s ultra-clean Nest WiFi 6E Pro routers and the latest Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC. That’s on top of the fact that today is your last chance at scoring the pre-order deals on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. As for the apps, you’ll find all of today’s best waiting down below.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Quick Volume Control FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubble Level PRO FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sound Meter & Noise Detector FREE (Reg. $8.50)
- Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot FREE (Reg. $3)
- Afterplace $4 (Reg. $7)
- Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse $1.50 (Reg. $2)
- Slaughter: The Lost Outpost $1 (Reg. $5)
- Charlie in Underworld $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Tinyfolks $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7
How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
How to score the best on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6
How to score the best on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6
Android app and game deals still live:
- Hero of the Kingdom II FREE (Reg. $8.50)
- Plants Research Pro FREE (Reg. $4)
- Full Battery Alarm FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demon Hunter: Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Charging animation FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dark screen filter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Boho Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mint Melon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lost Echo $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Game of Life 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Trudograd $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Mazetools Mutant $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Dark Tap RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
Codex of Victory features:
Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven, single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots.
The campaign offers an exciting mix of real-time base building, global strategic planning and turn-based combat. Traveling between planets and territories, your sole task is to stop the Augments – a weird race of transhuman cyborgs driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!