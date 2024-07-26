Android game and app price drops: Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, Swim Out, Enchanted Kingdom, more

We are almost ready to head off into the weekend but first let’s take a look at today’s best Android app price drops courtesy of Google Play. You’ll also want to check out the deals we are tracking on the Samsung 15W wireless Trio charger at 40% off as well as this new all-time low on OnePlus 12, this offer on Samsung’s fastest 128GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card, JBL’s gorgeous Authentics Google smart speakers, and perhaps most relevant of all, this big-time price drop on Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro Android gamepad. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, Swim Out, Enchanted Kingdom, Undergrave, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best price drops on Android apps.

Each level looks simple and playful with one motive: to get Chloe and Bunny to their red Targets; but the puzzles in them are unique and have a set of varying difficulties. The puzzles challenge your strategy, sokoban skills, experimenting how mechanical toys work, tactical thinking, improvising and much more. The difficulty increases with the level number and each level comes with 1 hint. Got stuck? Take the hint, find your way to the Target!