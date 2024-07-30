Today’s best iOS app price drops: Suzy Cube, Descenders, Absolute Drift, and more

Justin Kahn -
Suzy Cube

You personal App Store price tracker is checking in once again for Tuesday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Joining this morning’s deals on Beats Studio Buds alongside the M2 MacBook Air back down at the $799 all-time low and Apple’s current iPad 10 back at $300, we now have AirPods 2 within $1 of Prime Day and AirPods Pro 2 now back down to $180. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Suzy Cube, Descenders, Absolute Drift, Lichtspeer, The Bug Butcher, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s iOS price drops. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monster: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Bunker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Art of Rally: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Bug Butcher: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: US Geo: $2 (Reg. $10)

Nintendo summer Switch game sale now live up to 50% off

iOS app and game deals still live:

OS Universal: Runes of Ardun: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy Tactics: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VII: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IX: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $0.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $11 (Reg. $19)

More on Suzy Cube:

Oh no! The dastardly Skulls have stolen all the gold right out of Castle Cubeton!

Only Suzy Cube has what it takes to recover the castle’s lost treasure from those blustering bullies!

Discover the simple joy of platforming in this bright, fun and surprise filled 3D game.

