Today’s best iOS app price drops: 1849, Rush Rally 3, SpellForce, Book of Demons, more

Today’s roundup of iOS price drops is now ready to go. Along with the updated App Store price tracking action, we are also seeing notable offers on UGREEN’s certified 15W 4-in-1 MagSafe charging station, exclusive deals on the Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases, these refurb Apple Watch Series 8 models down at $199, and a new low on Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $300 off alongside everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlights include deals on 1849, Rush Rally 3, SpellForce, Book of Demons, and more. Head below for a closer look.

iOS Universal: One Hit.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gruffalo: Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpellForce – Heroes & Magic: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1849: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blood Card: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ActionPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mark your Parking Spot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzly: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Kensho: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Quest Adventure RPG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vintage Camera – Goodak: $2 (Reg. $3)

1849 is a city management game set during the California Gold Rush. Your task is to build towns, populate them with workers, and keep your citizens housed, fed, and entertained. You’ll have to manage and coordinate extensive production and trade networks to make sure your towns thrive.