Today’s best iOS app price drops: AntVentor, Omega 13, Roundguard, and more

Friday's iOS price drops are now ready and waiting for you down below as per usual. This morning's App Store deals

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chroma Quaternion: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legna Tactica: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $3.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Hit.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gruffalo: Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpellForce – Heroes & Magic: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1849: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blood Card: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ActionPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

AntVentor is a curious adventure game that puts you in the role of a tiny ant with a big job to do.

Amazing storyline, with interesting engaging quests, Unique photorealistic macroworld graphics and smart, mysterious tasks will guarantee you lots of fun in this ABSOLUTELY point and click Quest game!

AntVentor is the first short chapter of the AntTrilogy series about an ant named Florantine and his unusual adventures in a photorealistic macroworld.

The main character is an inventor ant. Despite his small size, he has a big dream – to see the world.

He lived a simple life, until you showed up, broke his mechanism and ruined his plans.