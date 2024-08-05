Save up to $100 on the fantastic Sony XM4/5 ANC headphones today starting from $248

While we did catch a quick drop to $298 for Prime Day last month, considering how beloved the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, and to give folks another option over the $149 price drop on AirPods Max from this morning, today’s deal is worth a look. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones down at $328 shipped in all three colors (black, navy, and white). Regularly $398, this is nearly 20% or $72 off to deliver the lowest price we can find. Only twice have we seen them for any less on Amazon this year – today’s deal lands within $30 of the 2024 low.

Many would put the Sony WH-1000XM5 right alongside the best-of-the-best ANC over-ear headphones in this general price range – AirPods Max, Bose Ultra, and perhaps Sonos Ace, among a couple others. They have become an internet sensation, much like the previous XM4 set, and rightfully so. The XM4 headphones are now marked from $348 to $248 shipped, for a solid $100 in savings that comes within $50 of what we said was the very best Prime Day headphones deal – they very rarely drop below below $228 and almost never under $200.

The WH-1000XM5and XM4 land with some of the best active noise cancellation action in the business. The newer set features up to 30-hour battery life (a 10-minute quick charge adds 5 hours of playback) with Dual Noise Sensor technology to support the ANC action as well as speak-to-chat – the cans will automatically reduce the volume of playback when they detect you getting into a conversation.

More headphone deals on tap right now:

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones feature:

The WH-1000XM5 headphones rewrite the rules for distraction-free listening. Two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise canceling and exceptional call quality. From airplane noise to people’s voices, our WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with multiple microphone noise canceling keep out more high and mid frequency sounds than ever. The light and rigid precision-engineered driver unit improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing, the person on the other end of the call will hear your voice clearly, even when you are in noisy situations.

