How Switch Online members can pre-order new games for $45 each: Mario & Luigi Brothership, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, more

There’s an exciting slew of new Switch games set to land starting next month starting with the new Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. While we already detailed some of the FREE bonuses you can land with pre-orders of the new Zelda game (check out the new 6-minute trailer right here) , there are some ways to score straight up cash deals on the slate of new Switch games that are going up for pre-order right now too. A couple quick moves and some lateral thinking can net you prices well below any of the early discounts we tend to track on first-party Switch games after release, and we are going to detail them below.

How to get a deal on new Switch games

As we mentioned above, there are some fun pre-order bonuses live for the new Zelda game you won’t be able to land with this option, but the out of pocket price Switch Online members can land is certainly much better.

This applies to Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and everything else you see on this page. You’ll need to be a Switch Online member for this to work.

Buy two $50 eShop gift cards via Newegg at $90 using code SSJLYPCDV543 at checkout. Then use your $100 credit to buy a Switch Online Game Voucher Then use the Game Voucher to pre-order any two of the new releases from the eShop

This will allow you to score a pair of the new releases (any two you want) for a total of $90, or $45 each. Regularly $60, this is a solid deal, especially considering it is rare to see relatively new first-party Switch games down at $45 even after release, never mind beforehand.

Now, obviously this requires you to have a Switch Online membership and you can only score digital copies of the new games. But this is 9to5Toys, and saving cash is the name of the game. These digital downloadable versions of the games straight from Nintendo also allow you to play them the second they go live – no waiting for shipping and delivery here.

If you’re not interested in the digital copies, have at the physical pre-order links below instead (or wait for a deal):

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

More of the latest from Nintendo:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!