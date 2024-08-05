Nintendo debuts nearly 6-minute new trailer to for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom before release

Some new Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay footage was just released. Nintendo unleashed a slate of super exciting new releases during its summer Direct showcase, from Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Donkey Kong Country Returns to Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4, but we are also on the verge of the new Zelda game too. Players are set to explore the lands of Hyrule in a whole new way with a new protagonist no less (Zelda!), and Nintendo just unleashed a new trailer to give adventurers a fresh look at the kingdom in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ahead of launch next month.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is now up for pre-order with some freebie bonus items up for grabs before it lands on store shelves in just over one month’s time on September 26 – the same day as the new Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite (pre-orders are still live here folks).

We caught our very first glimpse at the game during the summer Direct show, but Nintendo has now taken to its official YouTube channels to serve up a new trailer called “Traversing Hyrule.” As the same suggests, it gives players a nearly 6 minute tour of the diorama style artwork making up this new version of Hyrule.

Learn about some of the regions you’ll visit in Hyrule during your adventure – as well as a few other things that are sure to come in handy! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch September 26th.

Check it out below:

Zelda’s journey will call upon her to traverse the expanse of her kingdom (using waypoints and horseback to travel quickly). Along the way, she will collect accessories and outfits to aid in her mission (such as the ability to increase her swim speed), and the chance to gather ingredients and blend them into smoothies that give you different effects based on their ingredients – such as replenishing health! Zelda’s wisdom and player creativity are put to the test in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. With Tri’s help, Zelda will utilize new powers to “Bind” and “Reverse Bond” objects – making objects follow Zelda’s movements or allowing Zelda to follow a creature’s movements, respectively – you can uncover hidden paths or find multiple ways to overcome obstacles or solve puzzles. Make a boulder “follow” you to open a hidden area or bind yourself to a flying creature and temporarily take to the skies. It’s up to you!

More of the latest from Nintendo:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!