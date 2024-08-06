Today’s best iOS app price drops: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Underworld Office, Pure Piano, more

This morning’s roundup of the best App Store price drops to shore up your iOS game and app collection at a discount is now ready. Just be sure to scope out this wildly low deal on Satechi’s MagSafe-ready 7.5W USB-C charging cable at $6 as well as this massive $200+ price drop on Beats Studio Pro at $174, these deals on official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Cases, and a new low on the Apple 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Ace Attorney Trilogy, Underworld Office, Pure Piano, MovieSpirit, and more. Head below for a closer look.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Art of Piano: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Clumsy Bomb: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cyber Manhunt: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twinworld Survivor: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Compound Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tilterpillar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BWP Bear Walking Pal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iris and the Giant: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snow Fighting: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Art of Gravity: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Zenge: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daygram: My Secret Diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Enjoy rookie attorney Phoenix Wright’s first three games in the popular series, all in one package!

All 14 thrilling episodes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations are included!F6

With high-resolution graphics, courtroom battles never looked this beautiful!

On top of Japanese and English, you can experience the world of Ace Attorney in French, German, Chinese (simplified and traditional), and Korean as well! Just swap to your preferred language in the Options menu!

The number of save slots has increased to ten! There are now ten save slots per language available across all three games!