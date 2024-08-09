Heads up! Amazon just knocked the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 Cell model to a crazy low $429 (Reg. $749)

Okay so we have seen some fantastic price drops on Apple Series 9 as we approach the launch of whatever’s next for the 10th series devices this fall, but Amazon just came out of nowhere with a wild deal on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular model with the silver stainless steel Case at a wild $429 shipped. You can and have been able to score Series 9 wearable for a lot less than this – they are currently starting at $299 ($100 off), but you’re looking at a $749 current-generation Apple Watch with the elevated stainless steel case and the cellular connectivity at a massive $320 off. This is almost certainly not going to last long. Jump in now if you’re interested.

At a price like this, chances are this deal will be gone before I finish writing this sentence, but here’s to hoping. This deal comes in at just $29 above the price we spotted on the Apple Watch Series 8 steel case models recently, and we though those were good (because they were). But this…this is next level at $320 off.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

