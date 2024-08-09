Official Apple Watch Series/Ultra bands now start from $41: Nike Sport, Alpine, Trail, Ocean, more

There’s no denying how pricey Apple’s Ultra watch bands are, never mind the wearable itself (it is currently $99 off though). So any time we catch some price drops on the official Apple Watch Series models or Ultra straps, we bring them front and center for folks that must have the first-party accessories. They can be a great way to add some new life to your wearable and you can now score 15% off various Series and Ultra styles at both Amazon and Best Buy (there’s a much larger selection of discounted options at Best Buy right now) starting from $41, this includes the Trail Loop, Ocean Band, Alpine, Sport Loop, the Nike Sport Band, and more. Head below for a closer look at some top picks.

Official Apple Watch Ultra and Series model band deals:

Be sure to browse through both Best Buy and Amazon’s landing pages for the discounted bands right here for a quick glance at all of the styles and colors on sale right now.

Nomad’s popular glowing Apple Watch bands are finally back in-stock and be sure to check out our exclusive deal on the new Burton Goods full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands at 25% off before you dive into more of our favorites below:

Apple Watch Ultra Trail Loop features:

The ultrathin, lightweight Trail Loop is made from a nylon weave creating a soft band with increased elasticity for a comfortable fit. The band is infinitely adjustable with a convenient pull tab for quick adjustments on the go.

This band is carbon neutral. The Trail Loop contains 32% recycled content by weight, 100% of manufacturing electricity is covered by clean energy, and 50% or more of all carbon neutral Apple Watch products are shipped without airplanes.

