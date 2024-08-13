Today’s best iOS app price drops: Down in Bermuda, MONOPOLY GO!, and more

Joining the particularly notable ongoing M3 MacBook Air deals we are still tracking at the lowest prices yet for back to school, it’s time for today’s best App Store price drops. Alongside $100 in savings on Apple Watch Series 9, we also have some solid discounts on Apple Pencil (USB-C), up to $600 off Apple’s M2 iPad Pro: 512GB Wi-FI + Cell, and the 24-inch M3 iMac with the 10-core GPU at nearly $500 off. As for the apps, highlights include title like Down in Bermuda, MONOPOLY GO!, Not Another Weekend, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app price drops.

iOS Universal: Tahir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MONOPOLY GO!: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest – Islands of Ice and Fire: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Find Car Anchor Pointer: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PlunderChess: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SleepyTales: Audio Fairytales: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon 2: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orwell: Keeping an eye on you: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ReminderCal: $3 (Reg. $5)

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.