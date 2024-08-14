Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are stylish and affordable, available now starting at $16

Spigen’s sister brand Caseology is usually among the first ones to debut cases for new phones when they go live, and its new budget-friendly Pixel 9 collection is now widely available. Caseology’s collection this year starts at just $15.99 Prime shipped, just in line with Spigen’s Pixel 9 collection. They offer solid protection for your phone, while also making it stand out from the rest with some cool designs. Head below for more details on all the available Pixel 9 cases from Caseology.

Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are now live with prices starting from $16

Caseology’s collection for the Pixel 9 series includes the classics we know and love from the brand. The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL all get Caseology’s Parallax, Nano Pop, Athlex, and Capella cases. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, gets just the Parallax case at $20. The brand has a bunch of new cases in its collection, and we have highlighted a few of our favorite options below. Prices start from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

Let’s look at Caseology’s collection of cases for the Pixel 9 series below:

Caseology Athlex $16

  • Integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection and accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible
  • Caseology Athlex Case Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

Caseology Capella $17

  • Integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection abd Ultra-clear TPU with anti-yellowing technology and PC layer ensures scratch protection and shock absorption from everyday life
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible
  • Caseology Capella Ultra Clear Protective Case Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

Caseology Parallax $19

  • 3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as built-in textured TPU grip on both sides and raised bezels around screen and camera ring offers additional protection on both sides
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible
  • Caseology Parallax Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

You can head over to Caseology’s official storefront on Amazon to check out the entire collection and grab a solid new case for Pixel 9.

