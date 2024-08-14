Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are stylish and affordable, available now starting at $16

Spigen’s sister brand Caseology is usually among the first ones to debut cases for new phones when they go live, and its new budget-friendly Pixel 9 collection is now widely available. Caseology’s collection this year starts at just $15.99 Prime shipped, just in line with Spigen’s Pixel 9 collection. They offer solid protection for your phone, while also making it stand out from the rest with some cool designs. Head below for more details on all the available Pixel 9 cases from Caseology.

Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are now live with prices starting from $16

Caseology’s collection for the Pixel 9 series includes the classics we know and love from the brand. The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL all get Caseology’s Parallax, Nano Pop, Athlex, and Capella cases. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, gets just the Parallax case at $20. The brand has a bunch of new cases in its collection, and we have highlighted a few of our favorite options below. Prices start from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

Let’s look at Caseology’s collection of cases for the Pixel 9 series below:

Caseology Athlex $16

Integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection and accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Athlex Case Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

Caseology Capella $17

Integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection abd Ultra-clear TPU with anti-yellowing technology and PC layer ensures scratch protection and shock absorption from everyday life

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Capella Ultra Clear Protective Case Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

Caseology Parallax $19

3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as built-in textured TPU grip on both sides and raised bezels around screen and camera ring offers additional protection on both sides

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Parallax Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Case, for Google Pixel 9 Case (2024)

You can head over to Caseology’s official storefront on Amazon to check out the entire collection and grab a solid new case for Pixel 9.

