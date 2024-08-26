Save over 30% on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller at $97

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller in red for $96.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is Microsoft’s latest pro-grade gamepad at 31% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This deal lands on par with our mention from earlier this year to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon across 2024. While we have seen some very limited YMMV deals at places like Walmart and Target in-store, deals on this gamepad rarely get much lower than this. This model is currently starting at $115+ via Walmart online right now.

For those unfamiliar, the Core edition of the Xbox Elite Series 2 delivers a trimmed down set of pro-grade controls by comparison to that of the more pricey all-black model – this one sells for $142 at Amazon right now. This way you can score the pro\ Xbox gamepad experience, albeit without the extended collection of physical customization options, for less.

It comes with custom button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app as well as up to 40-hour battery life and compatibility on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Just be sure to visit our hands-on review for a more detailed breakdown of the differences between the Core model and the older Elite Series 2.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

