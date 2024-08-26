Save over 30% on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller at $97

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesMicrosoft
31% off $97

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller in red for $96.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is Microsoft’s latest pro-grade gamepad at 31% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This deal lands on par with our mention from earlier this year to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon across 2024. While we have seen some very limited YMMV deals at places like Walmart and Target in-store, deals on this gamepad rarely get much lower than this. This model is currently starting at $115+ via Walmart online right now. 

For those unfamiliar, the Core edition of the Xbox Elite Series 2 delivers a trimmed down set of pro-grade controls by comparison to that of the more pricey all-black model – this one sells for $142 at Amazon right now. This way you can score the pro\ Xbox gamepad experience, albeit without the extended collection of physical customization options, for less. 

It comes with custom button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app as well as up to 40-hour battery life and compatibility on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Just be sure to visit our hands-on review for a more detailed breakdown of the differences between the Core model and the older Elite Series 2

More of the latest from Xbox:

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

  • Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
  • Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*
  • Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
  • Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
  • Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Check out the official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gam...
Everyone will ‘want to get their hands on’ ...
EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station re...
Target is now selling cert. refurbished Apple Pencil 2n...
Anker’s Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank with onboard sma...
Rare discount returns price on LEGO’s 2,532-piece...
Hands-on with Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 and fire p...
This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45m...
Load more...
Show More Comments