Last chance to score $1,000 off MOD’s unique e-bikes, Easy 3 Cruiser down at $2,999 low (Save $500)

MOD BIKES has an ongoing Back to School sale that is ending tomorrow night, August 28, and is still taking up to $1,000 off a lineup of uniquely designed e-bikes for the time being, including the brand’s new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike. Among the discounted models, you’ll also find my personal favorite – the Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike down at $2,999 shipped. Normally fetching $3,499 most of the time, it comes in today with a $500 markdown and returns to the lowest price we have seen since the brand came to our attention. You can learn some more about this e-bike (and its additional sidecar attachment) by reading through our hands-on review of its earlier design over at Electrek.

Quality parts combine with undeniable style to produce the MOD Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike, which has a frame that resembles the iconic Indian 741 Scout motorcycles – especially in the army green colorway. It arrives stocked with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak), a removable 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery, and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a new torque sensor (upgraded from previous version’s cadence sensor).

You’ll be cruising around town at top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 50 miles as is, or up to 100 miles when you purchase an extra battery for it. You’ll also find other features like a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, an integrated LED headlight and taillight with brake light functionality, a thumb throttle for pure electric action, fenders for both wheels, a rear cargo rack, hydraulic disc brakes, a bell, and an S3 smart color display with a USB port for charging your devices (another upgrade from the Easy 2’s simple LCD display) and password security for locking the e-bike.

More MOD BIKES Back to School e-bike discounts:

Be sure to check out the other big sales from popular brands like Rad Power (that has two e-bikes at new $999 lows as well as free extra battery offers on others for doubled travel distances), Lectric (which is taking up to $727 off e-bike bundles with extra battery offers too), Aventon (up to $900 in combined savings – and you guessed it, a free extra battery offer too), and also Velotric (also offering up to $900 in combined savings – with the T1 e-bike with a Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking getting it in full). You’ll find these and more – including e-scooter discounts and sales – all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

MOD Easy 3 e-bike features:

Our iconic electric bike cruiser. With a retro frame featuring a large built-in battery and a powerful motor, our Easy e-bike offers a whole lot of muscle in complete MOD style. Torque-sensing assist

Color smart display

MOD connect compatibility

Dual battery ready.

