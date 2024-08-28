Android game and app price drops: King of Fighters, Mystic Vale, Rotaeno, more

Your mid-week collection of Android app price drops is now ready to go down below the fold. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the official Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 silicone cases at just $8 as well as Hisense’s 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google Smart TV, Samsung’s tried-and-tested 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD, and the OnePlus 12R smartphone at $100 off. As for the apps, we have just about every King of Fighters title at 50% off joined by games like Mystic Vale, Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy, Rotaeno, and more. Head below for a closer look.

And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app.