Android game and app price drops: King of Fighters, Mystic Vale, Rotaeno, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
KOF 2002 ACA NEOGEO copy

Your mid-week collection of Android app price drops is now ready to go down below the fold. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the official Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 silicone cases at just $8 as well as Hisense’s 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google Smart TV, Samsung’s tried-and-tested 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD, and the OnePlus 12R smartphone at $100 off. As for the apps, we have just about every King of Fighters title at 50% off joined by games like Mystic Vale, Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy, Rotaeno, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

KOF 2002 ACA NEOGEO features:

And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS price drops: Mystic Vale, King o...
These three popular Tesla and J1772 EV adapters from Re...
Tested: Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSa...
Make your dentist proud with Waterpik’s Aquarius ...
Shokz debuts new Open Run Pro 2 bone- and air-conductin...
Refresh your space with Govee’s Alexa Mini Smart Air ...
Rare deal drops Logitech’s Wave Keys ergonomic ke...
Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Rare deal knocks up to 40% ...
Load more...
Show More Comments