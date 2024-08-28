Cruise into fall on Segway’s Ninebot F35 electric scooter at return $450 low (Reg. $700)

Best Buy is offering the Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter for $449.99 shipped. Normally going for $700 most days, it closed out 2023 at the $450 low that dropped during Christmas sales. Its first discount of 2024 saw it rise a little higher to $500, which has been the primary rate we’ve seen it discounted to through various sales – most recently during Best Buy’s Great Summer EV sale, with the model being passed over for Amazon’s Prime Day event. It comes in today with a 36% markdown that gives you back $250 in savings, landing it back at the lowest price we have tracked – beating out Segway’s own website where its currently listed for $680.

The Ninebot F35 arrives with a 350W motor paired with a 36V battery that allows it to carry you up to 25 miles at max speeds of 18.6 MPH. It has three different riding modes: an eco mode for increased range and lower speeds, a standard mode that gives you its base settings, and a sports mode that maxes out its speed and power to climb hills up to a 20% incline at the cost of travel distance. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and features 10-inch pneumatic anti-skid tires, a front regenerative electric brake and a back disc brake, a built-in LED headlight, an integrated LED display alongside companion app support that allows you to monitor and adjust settings as you may need.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV discounts – especially if you’ve been wanting to make the switch to e-bikes, as there are a bunch of great sales that won’t be lasting much longer. You’ll find MOD Bikes’ sale that is taking up to $1,000 off its lineup through the rest of the day, or there are two of the biggest brands creating buzz – with Rad Power dropping two soon-to-be retired e-bikes to $999 lows, as well as Lectric eBIKES offering big savings on e-bike bundles too. There’s also up to $900 in combined savings on Aventon and Velotric e-bikes too – with the latter’s T1 smart e-bike getting the full treatment.

Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter features:

Elevated riding experienceThe exceptional speed of the F35 enables you to whiz through town. The F35 delivers a speed up to 18.6 mph. Max 700W motor output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping you conquer up to 20% grade slope.

Outstanding mobilityEquipped with a high capacity battery, the F35 delivers a 24.9-mile range. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes.

Three riding modesEasily switch between the three riding modes, Eco, Standard, and Sport with two clicks on the intuitive LED dashboard, allowing you to ride the way you want.

Regenerative braking systemThe F35 has a regenerative braking system that allows the scooter to pull energy back in when coasting down a hill or coming to a gentle stop. This system helps extend the range of the F35’s battery while on the go.

Bluetooth connectivityConnect the F35 with the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth to monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter and upgrade the firmware and enhance the overall riding experience.

Built-in front LED lightEquipped with an upgraded 2.5w high-brightness LED light designed to illuminate the path ahead of you and increase your visibility to others around you.

Quick folding systemThe F35 folds up quickly for traveling or carrying into your office, apartment, or home.

